Peninsula Bed & Cocktails Hosts Grand Reopening

Gulfport’s historic inn silently rebranded from a bed and breakfast to a bed and cocktails. Originally the Historic Peninsula Inn, now The Peninsula Bed & Cocktails, each room has a cocktail theme.

From Historic Inn to Bed & Cocktails

The Historic Peninsula Inn sold for almost $3 million in the summer of 2022. The hotel portion of the building closed for renovations in October 2022. On Jan. 15, the Peninsula Bed & Cocktails held a grand opening with raffles, free drinks, a food truck, and a DJ. Gulfportians lined up to get a peek — and a gratis cocktail — starting at 3 p.m.

“Every room is themed after a cocktail, and you have in each room a mini bar with the cocktail you’re staying in in a can,” said one of the owners Maurice Kadosh. “If you’re staying in the Espresso Martini room and you don’t like that drink, and you want an Old Fashioned, we will make that for you.”

The Peninsula Bed & Cocktails had its soft opening in fall 2023. The hotel has 16 rooms, all priced around $150-300 per night.

“We want you to be able to have a more unique experience than what we had before,” Kadosh said.

As guests walked in for the grand opening, two bartenders made cocktail specialties. Guests could walk around the first floor to explore the Greyhound and Espresso Martini rooms. The Peninsula Bed & Cocktails also has a decorated boozy elevator.

With The Peninsula once again open — with more rooms, Gulfport now boasts 23 hotel rooms — 16 at The Pen, and seven at The Seabreeze.

