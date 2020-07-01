Peninsula Inn Gets Post-Shutdown Investor

Owner of the Historic Peninsula Inn and Isabelle’s Restaurant Veronica Champion announced Tuesday, June 30 that she has partnered with Michelle and Allan Bishop of BishopCo Holdings Inc.

It may look as though many businesses opened their doors during Phase Two of Florida’s reopening and carried on without a hiccup.

But looks can be deceiving.

Many businesses and individuals are still greatly affected by the previous shutdown and the “Safer at Home” order. Restaurants incurred extra operating costs to keep up with CDC sanitation guidelines, along with increased cost of product, such as ground beef pricing at $5 a pound.

Had it not been for the Bishops, Champion told the Gabber, “We definitely would not have survived the economic impacts caused by COVID-19. I am so grateful to the Bishops for their willingness to invest in the Inn.”

Champion believes that, with the Bishops investment, her business will remain an active part of the community no matter what the pandemic throws at her.

Will there be changes?

“Truthfully, we anticipate very little change from the current operations,” said Champion. “We all want the building to be kept in good condition so that it continues to be the lovely centerpiece in the downtown landscape and this investment will allow us to do that as needed.”

The Historic Peninsula Inn and Isabelle’s join the ever-growing list of BishopCo Holdings Inc investments with GulfPerk, Tutto Bene, the Tiki Bar and Grill, and the Gulfport Brewery and Eatery property.