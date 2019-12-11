Peninsula Inn Hosts Holiday Market
Posted by: Jeff Donnelly
in Arts & Entertainment, Community, Gulfport
December 11, 2019
“Happy hats for happy heads!” says custom hatmaker Kim Morwood, owner of Cranial Creations. Kim brought several of her one-of-a-kind hats to the Holiday Artisan’s Market at the Peninsula Inn on December 8, where she was among close to 30 local artists “under the big top” in the inn’s courtyard selling an endless array of distinctive jewelry, wood carvings, homemade apothecary items, art work, ceramics, sun catchers and clothing. The event, hosted by ReVie Art and More, was chock-full of out-of-the-ordinary gifts for all ages and featured live music and drawings for prizes.
“My boyfriend says I make ‘em just because I just want to wear them!” says Louise Overman, otherwise known as TuTu Lou. TuTu Lou makes custom tutus for all occasions and put together a collection for the Holiday Artisan’s Market at the Peninsula Inn on December 8.