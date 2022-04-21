Peninsula Under Contract With Miami Hotel Group

For the fourth time in two years, the Historic Peninsula Inn is under contract.

This time, a Miami-based cocktail bar and hotel group owned by co-founder Gaston Gonzalez is considering purchasing the building. Gonzalez also represents a group of hospitality investors.

In addition to the Peninsula, they hope to purchase the restaurant next door, Backfin Blue, and say the building is under contract as well. (The Gabber has reached out to Backfin Blue and has not yet heard back; we will update this story if we do.) The end goal is to expand the two properties into one walkable, connected cocktail bar and inn called Casa Florida.

Gonzalez’s first Casa Florida location is in Miami, and features trendy beach decor and hand-crafted cocktails. Like the Peninsula Inn, the Miami hotel is a historic building, and dates to 1898.

He hopes to expand the Casa Florida brand nationally, but first his sights art set on the Sunshine State. However, the Gulfport contract is still pending and will not get finalized until Gonzalez returns in mid May.

“We’re going to respect the historic parts of the hotel, we work with the community, work with the neighborhood,” Gonzalez said. “We fell in love with this neighborhood.”

If the inn becomes Casa Florida, it will undergo renovations, drop Isabelle’s Restaurant and go from a bright canary yellow to the signature Miami pink, Gonzalez told The Gabber.

“We want to add value to the rooms, add our cocktail bar and just good vibes,” he said. “We know this is a fishing town that became very artistic, we want to honor that and add flavors of Mexico.”

Peninsula Inn owner Veronica Champion isn’t convinced the deal will go through, considering the hotel’s history.

“Until it’s done, it’s all just kicking tires,” Champion told The Gabber. “We’re still here everyday.”

Champion says it was always her plan to eventually sell.

Gonzalez added that if the contract goes into effect, he plans to keep the same staff and slowly integrate the changes.