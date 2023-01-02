Peninsula’s New Chef Has Impressive Chops

The Historic Peninsula Inn welcomes chef Nate Hardin to their team as their new executive chef partner.

According to the Inn, Hardin has more than a decade of experience in the commercial kitchens. He spent time at various restaurants serving as the Chef de Cuisine at Highball & Harvest at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes, and as the Executive Sous Chef at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in Miami Beach.

The Tampa native served as the Executive Chef closeby at Armature Works, but now he makes a new home at the Historic Peninsula Inn right here in Gulfport.

“We are really excited to bring an executive chef from Tampa to Gulfport,” said Partner Manager Chi Charrak. “And bring some good foods with reasonable prices as well.”

Charrak told The Gabber he is excited for what Hardin plans on bringing to the table, new ideas and food.

Changes are definitely happening to the entire menu for the better. The brunch and dinner menus will completely change, and the snacks and bites section of the menu will be slightly modified.

“He cooks really well and his food is really delicious,” Charrak said.”Everything that Chef Nate makes is fantastic.”

Stop by the Historic Peninsula Inn to taste Chef Nate’s newest and latest creations for Gulfport.

The Historic Peninsula Inn, 2937 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport.