The Athleticus: Personalized Fitness at Any Age [sponsored content]

If the idea of stepping into a typical gym fills you with dread, you’re not alone. The music is loud, the machines are confusing, and the trainers are often “one-size-fits-all.”

That’s something Olya Schaefer knows all too well, and it’s why she founded The Athleticus Personal Training Studio in Gulfport.

Personalized Personal Training in Gulfport

“Big gyms are scary,” says Olya, who recalls her own early gym experiences. “I’d look at the machines, feel confused, and head for the treadmill.”

You’ll feel the difference the minute you step into The Athleticus. That’s because The Athleticus is not a typical gym. It’s a boutique personal training studio where you’re welcomed and supported by your own fitness experts.

“We believe that the single most effective way to reach your health and fitness goals is to follow a program specifically designed for you,” says Olya, “and to have a team of coaches guide and root for you along the way.”

The Athleticus is truly a space for everyone who wants to take the next step on their fitness journey – from the shiest beginner to the semi-pro athlete. Whether your goal is to build strength, lose weight, relieve chronic pain or injury, “We can absolutely get you there,” says Olya.

Guaranteed to Get You There — Really!

It’s a rare gym that makes that kind of promise, and The Athleticus puts it in writing. Their six-month guarantee is a commitment to reaching personalized, achievable goals through a meticulously customized plan created with you by your trainers. Yes, trainers. At The Athleticus, everyone receives one-on-one training with two fitness experts, not just one. That’s a big advantage in fine-tuning your needs and schedule.

“We don’t sell magic here,” says Olya, “but if you’re serious, we can help you achieve your goals, and we can give you all the tools that you need. It’s about working together and being accountable to reach your goals.”

Gulfport Personal Training Success Stories

Athleticus client Katlyn says she’s living proof of that. She and her wife now train together, and Katlyn’s experience has been, in her own words, phenomenal.

“I started my journey after looking at several different places and I’m so glad to have found a home here. After just one month, I noticed I had more confidence and carried myself more upright,” says Katlyn, who found that her “default position” was hunched over a laptop. “I’d get done with my work and have difficulty standing without pain. Once the coaches at The Athleticus helped me understand how to engage all my muscle groups during different exercises and feel their firing patterns, I started finding it easier to keep up good posture throughout my workday and end my day without pain.”

It’s a common refrain from clients, many of whom have found relief from chronic pain and injury through the expert and customized attention of their Athleticus team.

“In-depth understanding of my body and the way that I move isn’t something I ever would have gotten at a typical gym,” says Katlyn. “I’m about six months into my journey now and I have more strength than I ever imagined. Every time I step into The Athleticus, I’m excited and ready for more gains!”

At The Athleticus, that enthusiasm is contagious – and it’s a vital key to success.

“Everyone on our team loves what they do. For each of our trainers, helping others get fit is not a day job or a side gig for extra income,” says Olya. “It’s a true passion. We’ve all had a personal challenge and a fitness journey, with peaks and valleys, so we understand how difficult it is to walk through a gym door for the first time. Or the hundredth time!”

That compassion truly sets The Athleticus apart.

“I think people expect weight training to be a lot like ‘80s movies’ boot camp, and so they’re surprised by how gentle and kind people are here,” says Olya. “And a lot of people need that. They already feel scared or uncomfortable coming in. They already feel like they have to explain or excuse themselves. To come into a place where people are just really nice makes the whole experience better.”

Fitness at any age and any stage is what The Athleticus personal training in Gulfport is all about. And it’s a journey you’ll never be on alone. That’s better than magic.

“The body is amazing, and it has the capacity to recover and regroup and grow and do amazing things. We give our clients hope, skills and pride in their progress,” says Olya, “and the very best hour of their day, every time.”

A Special Offer for The Gabber Newspaper Readers

In honor of Pride Month, The Athleticus offers The Gabber Newspaper readers an opportunity to kickstart their fitness goals. They’re offering a complimentary two-part assessment (regularly $299) to the first six readers who join their eight-week Foundations program. This program’s specifically designed to set you on your fitness journey and get you comfortable with strength training in any environment.

Get Personal Training in Gulfport and Get Results

The Athleticus, 917 49th St. S., Gulfport. theathleticus.com. team@theathleticus.com; 727-265-2496.