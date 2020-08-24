Pet Food Pantry Pops Up in Gulfport

Gulfport is no stranger to free food pantries – they’ve popped up in several places around town, often filled with non-perishable items and even fresh fruit, bread and baked goods.

You can find them in front of the Gulfport Public Library, the fire department and the Gulfport Presbyterian Church.

But, sometimes humans need a little help feeding their furry and feathered friends too.

If you find yourself in need of a little assistance to keep your pet fat and happy, there’s a free pet food pantry located at 5000 Gulfport Blvd., in front of Deb’s Laundromat.

“With so many people struggling to feed their families they must also be struggling to feed their fur babies,” wrote Deb St. John on her business Facebook page on April 14. “So, I have set up a pet food pantry at Deb’s Laundromat for anyone needing some pet food or even some play toys. Please don’t hesitate to stop by.”

Folks have been doing just that – to help keep the supply stocked.

“It has been amazing with all the wonderful people who donate anything from food, toys, kitty litter and bird food,” St. John told the Gabber. “Anything goes for our fur kids, but most of all it’s so gratifying to see the people’s smiling faces with tears of joy and gratitude.”

If you are able, consider donating any extra bags, supplies and cans of dog or cat food.

The pet food pantry is available for pick up Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Sundays. Donations accepted anytime.

If your pet isn’t the only one who needs a little help getting nutritious food, walk a few doors down and check out the free human food pantry at Jax In and Out Cafe. The Gulfport Senior Center offers food assistance for qualifying Gulfport residents, and they also occasionally have pet food. Call 727-893-2237 for information.