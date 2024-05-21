Pet Mayor Banjo Protects Gulfportians from Coyote

Gulfport’s pet mayor, Banjo, may use a wheelchair, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be courageous and brave. Last month, Banjo defended downtown Gulfport from a coyote.

In February, Gulfport Arts & Heritage (GAH) announced Banjo as the 2024 Gulfport Pet Mayor. Banjo made history as Gulfport’s first pet mayor with a physical disability.

Banjo’s family gave The Gabber Newspaper an update on his time as this year’s pet mayor.

“Mayor Banjo would like everyone to know he takes his duties seriously and has not been slacking on the job,” said Ed Benson, one of Banjo’s human companions.

Three years ago, Banjo’s family found out he had Stage 5 IVDD, which paralyzed his back legs. But all was not lost: You can find Banjo wheeling around town with his family.

Votes for the 9-year-old paralyzed rescue raised a total of $1,547 for GAH and Friends of Strays.

Each year, GAH and a Pinellas-based animal rescue host a Gulfport pet mayor election. It’s a fun way, candidates say, to showcase a favorite furry friend and support these two Tampa Bay charities.

Duties for Pet Mayor Banjo

Gulfport Arts & Heritage honored Banjo with a new dog tag that read, “Mayor Banjo” on one side, and “Gulfport Pet Mayor 2024” on the other.

After receiving his new dog tog, his family said they noticed a change in his confidence.

“He’s got a little more pep in his step,” Benson said about Banjo’s victory.

Since Banjo officially took paw-ffice, he’s been a busy boy. Banjo thoroughly sniffed 4,427 Gulfport spots as part of his routine check ups, according to Benson. He even saved the city from a coyote.

Banjo Saves the Day

Early in the morning one day in April, Banjo and Benson went on a paw patrol walk. As the two strolled down a road near downtown Gulfport, Banjo growled with intimidation. Banjo’s eyes focused on a coyote walking across the pavement. In a matter of seconds, Banjo locked in with determination to scare off the potential threat to the city.

Banjo disregarded the fact that Benson had him on a leash. His legs progressively moved forward and his back wheels started turning. And, just like that, Banjo and Benson ran toward the coyote with loud barking.

“Banjo went into immediate action when he saw the Wile E. Coyote in the middle of the street,” Benson recalled.

After noticing Banjo sprung into action, the coyote fled abruptly.

“Mr. Coyote began running away almost instantly, but stopped to turn around every 20 yards or so to see if he was still being pursued,” Benson said.

Benson believed that the coyote ran with fear of Banjo’s wheels and powerful vocals. Additionally, he believed Banjo’s strong pursuit to save the day led the coyote to leave Gulfport’s downtown area alone.

Pet Mayor Banjo’s courage that day shows how much he cares about his city and community.

About Urban Coyotes

Although they may appear the interloper, coyotes belong here, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission explains on its website:

“Coyotes help maintain balanced ecosystems by controlling the populations of rodents and smaller predators, such as foxes, opossums and raccoons, which naturally occur in higher densities and can quickly overpopulate areas of habitat. Coyotes are native to North America, have been in Florida for many years, and will continue to make their homes around the state.”

FWC suggests hazing coyotes, which can involve using loud noises or “critter glitter”.





However, unless you see a coyote carrying an anvil, carrying a box labeled “ACME”, or actively seeking a roadrunner, you should not call authorities.