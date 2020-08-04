Pet Pal Animal Shelter: Teena

Young, attractive girl seeking new companion. Must love walking, cuddling and having fun in the water. If that sounds like you, Teena would love to meet you. Thanks to the Pit Project and her sponsor, Claudia Pettee, her adoption fee is $75. You must own your home to adopt Teena, and she would prefer a home with no small children. Teena is a 2-year-old, 42-pound pit mix.

Prior to adoption, all animals have been neutered/spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and dewormed.

Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S., 727)-328-7738

Petpalanimalshelter.com