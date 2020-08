The wonderful thing about tiggers is tiggers are wonderful things! A little large, a little lazy, but definitely wonderful, Tigger is a beautiful charmer who likes to keep to herself, but always appreciates cuddles and scritches. She is a 4-1/2-year old domestic shorthair.

Prior to adoption, all animals will be neutered/spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and dewormed.

You can meet Tigger at Pet Food Warehouse, 1830 61st Ave. N. Call 727-521-6191 or visit petfoodstpete.com.