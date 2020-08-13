Pet Pal: Brooklyn and Athena

by

Grey kitten with food bowl
Courtesy Pet Pal Animal Shelter.

 

Are you looking for love? Brooklyn is a 2-month-old kitten with a lot of personality and pizazz. She rules the cat room at Pet Pal, but is ready to find her humans. 

Black and white dog
Courtesy Pet Pal Animal Shelter.

 

Meet this little goddess, Athena! This girl lives a high-energy life and loves being the center of attention. She will do best as an only dog in a home with no children. Athena is a 9-month-old, 30-pound bull terrier. You must own your home to adopt her.

 

See both at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S.

Call 727-328-7738 or visit petpalanimalshelter.com.

