Pet Pal: Brooklyn and Athena

Are you looking for love? Brooklyn is a 2-month-old kitten with a lot of personality and pizazz. She rules the cat room at Pet Pal, but is ready to find her humans.

Meet this little goddess, Athena! This girl lives a high-energy life and loves being the center of attention. She will do best as an only dog in a home with no children. Athena is a 9-month-old, 30-pound bull terrier. You must own your home to adopt her.

See both at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S.

Call 727-328-7738 or visit petpalanimalshelter.com.