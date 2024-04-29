Pete’s Bagels Opens in Gulfport May 2

Starting Thursday morning at 6 a.m., look for the “Hot Bagels” sign at 1407 49th St. S. in Gulfport. After months of navigating Gulfport’s Community Development department, getting the proper equipment, and getting the space ready for walk-up service, May 2 is B-Day. That’s “bagel day”: Pete’s Bagels will start serving freshly baked to Gulfport.

Pete’s Bagels Gulfport: A Little Different

Unlike it’s flagship bagel shop in St. Pete or its newer Ybor location, Pete’s Bagels’ Gulfport location will offer walk-up window service only. It will also offer only bagels and bulk cream cheese, no bagel sandwiches. They will also have coffee and espresso.

That’s because the Gulfport location is more about production. The site, home to the blink-and-you-missed-it Rico’s Pizzeria & Pasta House, doesn’t have the ideal setup for table service — but owner Steve Petermann knows it’s practically perfect for making bagels in abundance.

For the past couple of months, Pete’s Bagels has made bagels for its Ybor and St. Pete locations at the Gulfport facility. He started renting the space shortly before Christmas 2023.

The amount of bagels baked at the Gulfport location varies, he says, but on the weekends, they can easily bake up to 2,000 bagels a day.

Petermann expressed his appreciation to Gulfport mayor Sam Henderson and city manager Jim O’Reilly, who helped his business navigate some of the complexities of the City’s permitting and codes.

The bagels will start rolling at 6 a.m., but pay attention to the sign. When you see the “Hot Bagels” sign lit, it means the bagels are fresh out of the oven.

That’s when, Petermann says, you can “come get them out of the oven.”

Pete’s Bagels, 1407 49th St. S., Gulfport. petesbagels.com