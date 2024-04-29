The Gabber Newspaper Logo
weekly newsletter web ad

Pete’s Bagels Opens in Gulfport May 2

by Cathy Salustri

A man in a dark blue T-shirt with his arms folded, standing in front of equipment for Pete's Bagels in Gulfport
Pete’s Bagels will start serving Gulfportians freshly baked bagels at 6 a.m. sharp on Thursday, April 2. 
Photo by Cathy Salustri

Starting Thursday morning at 6 a.m., look for the “Hot Bagels” sign at 1407 49th St. S. in Gulfport. After months of navigating Gulfport’s Community Development department, getting the proper equipment, and getting the space ready for walk-up service, May 2 is B-Day. That’s “bagel day”: Pete’s Bagels will start serving freshly baked to Gulfport.

Pete’s Bagels Gulfport: A Little Different

Unlike it’s flagship bagel shop in St. Pete or its newer Ybor location, Pete’s Bagels’ Gulfport location will offer walk-up window service only. It will also offer only bagels and bulk cream cheese, no bagel sandwiches. They will also have coffee and espresso.

the exterior of Pete's Bagels Gulfport. White building with a vertical sign. text: Pete's Bagels — Bagels and Coffee. Vertical sign has a line outline of a manatee eating a bagel
Rico’s Pizza operated here for a brief moment, but Pete’s Bagels now uses the space to bake up to 2,000 bagels a day.
Photo by Cathy Salustri

That’s because the Gulfport location is more about production. The site, home to the blink-and-you-missed-it Rico’s Pizzeria & Pasta House, doesn’t have the ideal setup for table service — but owner Steve Petermann knows it’s practically perfect for making bagels in abundance. 

For the past couple of months, Pete’s Bagels has made bagels for its Ybor and St. Pete locations at the Gulfport facility. He started renting the space shortly before Christmas 2023.

The amount of bagels baked at the Gulfport location varies, he says, but on the weekends, they can easily bake up to 2,000 bagels a day.

Petermann expressed his appreciation to Gulfport mayor Sam Henderson and city manager Jim O’Reilly, who helped his business navigate some of the complexities of the City’s permitting and codes.

The "Hot Bagels" sign at Pete's Bagels Gulfport
If the sign’s lit, the bagels are hot.
Photo by Cathy Salustri

The bagels will start rolling at 6 a.m., but pay attention to the sign. When you see the “Hot Bagels” sign lit, it means the bagels are fresh out of the oven. 

That’s when, Petermann says, you can “come get them out of the oven.” 

Pete’s Bagels, 1407 49th St. S., Gulfport. petesbagels.com

by Cathy Salustri

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad
The Gabber Newspaper