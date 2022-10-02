Armed with a borrowed paddle and no ego to speak of, I approach the pickleball courts with the same trepidation I used to harness with the students my coworkers referred to as “Hard Knocks.” I have no idea what to expect, but pickleball’s reputation as a sport that sounds silly only in name (rumor has it things can get quite competitive out here) gives me pause.

I came here to Town Shores to meet Stacy Goldberg and some of her friends, who gather to celebrate National Pickleball Day in honor of their friend Diane Bains, one of the biggest pickleball fans around town. Diane Bains recently passed away, and the group of friends has come together to celebrate her life and love of pickleball.

“Pickleball brings everyone together – and so did Diane,” her friend Michelle says. Bains, a transplant from England, was a vibrant woman who loved to dance, travel, and coach. She taught at Gulfport Elementary School. Her enthusiasm for pickleball was contagious: An avid player herself, Diane Bains met many of her friends and neighbors for pickleball games several times a week.

After meeting the smorgasbord of friends that can only be brought together by a lovely person and a sport like pickleball, I am intrigued.

A fast-paced sport named after its creator’s dog; played on tennis courts with ping pong paddles; popular amongst senior citizens and millennials alike? Count me in.

It takes several missed attempts at making contact with the ball before I am ready to bench myself for the day, but that’s OK. Bains’ friends invite me — and anyone else in the community with interest — to join them on the Gulfport Rec Center courts every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. All are welcome to watch, learn, make friends and join the fun.