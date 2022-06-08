Pinellas Adopt-A-Drain Program Prevents Pollution

Have you ever given the storm drains near you a second glance?

Clogged and debris-filled storm drains in Pinellas can cause flooding and contaminate local waterways. The Pinellas County Environmental Management division launched Adopt-A-Drain, a volunteer-run program that gives residents the chance to sign up to take charge of their own drains.

“This program was inspired by a successful program out of San Francisco to engage members of the public to assist with maintenance of area storm drains,” said Lara Milligan, Natural Resources Agent with the UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County. “The goal is to increase awareness about the importance of stormwater management and ultimately have residence assist with keep storm drains free and clear of debris to prevent flooding and pollution.”

The program currently has 15 teams maintaining 90 drains in Pinellas.

“The goal is to get 25 teams to join the program by the end of August 2022,” she told The Gabber.

Essentially, volunteers clean their community drains, but it’s all part of controlling the pollution in Pinellas and making the streets a clean, safe space.

Requirements include maintaining your adopted drain for at least one year and agreeing to at least 12 cleanups in that year, typically during Florida’s rain season (May-October.)

Interested applicants can submit an online Adopt-A-Drain Pilot Program Interest Form. Once completed, volunteers must sit through Adopt-a-Drain training videos and meet with county officials to receive drain kits.