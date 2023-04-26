Pinellas Beaches Real Estate Apr. 14-20

Madeira Beach Real Estate Apr. 14-20

15332 Harbor Dr. (Lone Palm)

This 2016 home has three bedrooms, four baths, and 2,412 square feet. It listed for $2,295,000 and sold for $2,000,000.

603 S. Bayshore Dr. (Gulf Shores)

This three-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 2009, has 2,566 square feet. It listed for $1,399,990 and sold for $1,312,500.

423 150th Ave., #1201 (Snug Harbor)

This three-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 2003, has 1,825 square feet. It listed for $950,000 and sold for $890,000.

Treasure Island Real Estate

12207 Sun Vista Court E. (Sun Ketch)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1989, has 920 square feet. It listed for $450,00 and sold for $435,300.

11605 Gulf Blvd., #208 (Crystal Palms)

This two-bedroom, two-bath short-term lodging unit, built in 2008, has 914 square feet. It listed for $515,000 and sold for $495,000.

282 Treasure Island Causeway, #8 (Malyn)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1961, has 502 square feet. It listed for $415,000 and sold for $375,000.

282 Treasure Island Causeway, #7 (Malyn)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1961, has 490 square feet. It listed for $320,000 and sold for $300,000.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate

5353 Gulf Blvd., #B102 (Bella Grande)

This three-bedroom, three-bath condo, built in 2006, has 2,015 square feet. It listed and sold for $999,000.

4950 Gulf Blvd., #707 (Beau Monde)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1972, has 1,340 square feet. It listed for $800,000 and sold for $790,000.

448 85th Ave. (Blind Pass)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1954, has 1,189 square feet. It listed for $750,000 and sold for $740,000.

8911 Blind Pass Road, #206 (Blind Pass)

This 1973 condo has two bedrooms, one-and-one-half baths, and 845 square feet. It listed for $349,900 and sold for $330,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall to get the 411 on water, trash, recycling, and all the things you need to know about living on the beach.

