Pinellas Beaches Real Estate Apr. 21-27

Madeira Beach Real Estate Apr. 21-27

15316 Gulf Blvd., #404 (Madeira Towers)

This 1978 condo has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,625 square feet. It listed for $1,100,000 and sold for $1,080,000.

15400 Gulf Blvd., #303 (Shores of Madeira)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1977, has 1,190 square feet. It listed and sold for $895,000.

261 Medallion Blvd., #F (Madeira Beach Yacht Club)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1973, has 635 square feet. It listed for $439,900 and sold for $410,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate

2992 E. Vina del Mar Blvd. (Vina del Mar)

This four-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1984, has 2,676 square feet. It listed for $1,050,000 and sold for $1,025,000.

3103 S. de Bazan Ave. (Don Ce Sar Place)

This 1951 home has four bedrooms, two baths, and 1,727 square feet. It listed for $895,000 and sold for $850,000.

5000 Gulf Blvd., #902 (Punta Vista)

This 1970 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,420 square feet. It listed for $674,200 and sold for $660,000.

6650 Sunset Way, #312 (Corey)

This 1992 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,470 square feet. It listed for $700,000 and sold for $675,000.

420 64th Ave., #903 (Three Palms Point)

This 1974 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,131 square feet. It listed for $550,000 and sold for $510,000.

8921 Blind Pass Road, #134 (Blind Pass)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1973, has 590 square feet. It listed for $295,000 and sold for $291,000.

6000 2nd St. E., #20 (Sylvette)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1965, has 730 square feet. It listed for $269,000 and sold for $250,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall to get the 411 on water, trash, recycling, and all the things you need to know about living on the beach.

Treasure Island Real Estate

Treasure Island had no real estate sales Apr. 21-27

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

