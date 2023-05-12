Pinellas Beaches Real Estate Apr. 28-May 4

Madeira Beach Real Estate Apr. 28-May 4

14110 Gulf Blvd., #401 (Arena de Madeira)

This three-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1981, has 1,355 square feet. It listed for $995,500 and sold for $950,000.

14110 Gulf Blvd., #102 (Arena de Madeira)

This three-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1981, has 1,375 square feet. It listed for $950,000 and sold for $935,000.

13500 Gulf Blvd., #104 (Sea Breeze)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1982, has 1,110 square feet. It listed for $800,000 but sold for $875,500.

Address Not Available (Crystal Island)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1968, has 1,806 square feet. It listed for $899,900 and sold for $875,000.

13000 Gulf Blvd., #412 (Madeira Norte)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1975, has 1,110 square feet. It listed for $825,000 and sold for $800,000.

13336 Gulf Blvd., #105 (Chambre)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1988, has 1,115 square feet. It listed for $800,000 and sold for $775,000.

13300 3rd St. E. (Mitchell’s Beach)

This two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home, built in 1950, has 1,413 square feet. It listed for $600,000 and sold for $565,000.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate

2308 Sunset Way (Pass-a-Grille)

This four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home, built in 2016, has 4,180 square feet. It listed for $6,980,000 and sold for $6,950,000.

618 78th Ave. (Blind Pass)

This 1951 home has three bedrooms, two baths, and 2,009 square feet. It listed for $895,000 and sold for $865,000.

7625 Coquina Way (St. Petersburg Beach)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1936, has 1,258 square feet. It listed for $645,000 and sold for $712,250.

3518 Casablanca Ave. (Don CeSar Place)

This 1954 home has two bedrooms, two bath, and 1,353 square feet. It listed for $699,000 and sold for $710,400.

9415 Blind Pass Road, #1106 (Blind Pass)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1977, has 1,310 square feet. It listed for $730,000 and sold for $690,000.

5000 Gulf Blvd., #901 (Punta Vista)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1970, has 1,420 square feet. It listed for $674,900 and sold for $674,000.

3706 Belle Vista Dr. E. (Belle Vista)

This five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1974, has 2,920 square feet. It listed and sold for $630,000.

579 Belle Point Dr. (Belle Vista)

This two-bedroom, one-and-one-half-bath home, built in 1956, has 1,320 square feet. It listed for $575,000 and sold for $567,500.

3900 Oleander Way (Belle Vista)

This three-bedroom, two-and-one-half-bath home, built in 1952, has 1,312 square feet. It listed for $649,900 and sold for $550,000.

8403 Gulf Blvd. (Blind Pass)

This two-bedroom, one-and-one-half-bath home, built in 1954, has 1,200 square feet. It listed for $550,000 and sold for $516,000.

6651 Sunset Way, #8 (Colonnades)

This 1971 condo has one bedroom, one bath, and 753 square feet. It listed for $329,000 and sold for $305,000.

9040 Blind Pass Road, #B1 (Blind Pass)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1970, has 590 square feet. It listed and sold for $235,000.

Treasure Island Real Estate

8706 W. Gulf Blvd. (Sunset Beach)

This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1982, has 3,774 square feet. Listed for $3,950,000, it sold for $3,800,000.

7650 Bayshore Dr., #403 (Sunset Beach)

This three-bedroom, four-bath condo, built in 1980, has 3,020 square feet. It listed for $2,497,000 and sold for $2,400,000.

1455 Gulf Blvd., #400 (Catalina Grand)

This three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath condo, built in 2007, has 3,495 square feet. It listed for $2.2 million and sold for $1.7 million.

53 Dolphin Dr. (Paradise Island)

This two-bedroom, two bath home, built in 1953, has 1,620 square feet. It listed and sold for $1.4 million.

11245 3rd St. E. (Isle of Palms)

This 1955 home has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,650 square feet. It listed for $980,000 and sold for $938,000.

9805 Harrell Ave., #404 (Blind Pass Lagoons)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1980, has 1,250 square feet. It listed for $729,000 and sold for $710,000.

12000 Gulf Blvd., #507-S (Sunset Vistas)

This two-bedroom, two-bath short-term rental, built in 2006, has 870 square feet. It listed for $785,000 and sold for $706,700.

