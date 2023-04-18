Pinellas Beaches Real Estate Apr. 7-13

Madeira Beach Real Estate Apr. 7-13

848 Bay Point Dr. (Bay Point)

This 2007 home has four bedrooms, four baths, and 3,384 square feet. It listed for $1,995,000 and sold for $1,925,000.

14081 N. Bayshore Dr. (Gulf Shores)

This three-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 2005, has 2,635 square feet. It listed for $1,900,000 and sold for $1,800,000.

714 Pruitt Dr. (Bay Point)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 2014, has 1,835 square feet. It listed for $1,350,000 and sold for $1,200,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Treasure Island Real Estate

12608 Lagoon Lane (Coney Island)

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1992, has 2,756 square feet. It listed for $1,985,000 and sold for $1,840,000.

57 Dolphin Dr. (Paradise Island)

Built in 1956, this home has 1,739 square feet, two bedrooms, and three baths. It listed for $1,540,000 and sold for $1,479,000.

135 93rd Ave. (Sunset Beach)

This two-bedroom, two-and-one-half-bath home, built in 1946, has 1,928 square feet. It listed for $1,299,000 and sold for $1,225,000.

11605 Gulf Blvd., #208 (Crystal Palms)

This two-bedroom, two-bath short-term rental, built in 2008, has 914 square feet. It listed for $515,000 and sold for $495,000.

11730 Gulf Blvd., #27 (Tropic Terrace)

This one-bedroom, one-bath short-term rental, built in 1950, has 535 square feet. It listed for $535,000 and sold for $491,000.

154 Sun Isle Circle (Sun Ketch)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1990, has 1,015 square feet. It listed and sold for $395,000.

519 Plaza Seville Court, #37 (Paradise Island)

This two-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1969, has 1,010 square feet. It listed for $395,000 and sold for $380,000.

11025 2nd St. E., #6 (Princess Ann)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1972, has 555 square feet. It listed for $235,00 and sold for $236,000.

Treasure Island – Isle of Capri

255 Capri Circle N., #6 (Isle of Capri)

This three-bedroom, three-and-one-half-bath condo, built in 1981, has 1,925 square feet. It listed and sold for $448,000.

1 Key Capri, #311E (Isle of Capri)

This one-bedroom, two-and-one-half-bath condo, built in 1973, has 915 square feet. It listed for $450,000 and sold for $440,000.

12500 Capri Circle Circle N., #303 (Isle of Capri)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1981, has 975 square feet. It listed for $449,900 and sold for $425,000.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate

6650 Sunset Way, #409 (Silver Sands)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1992, has 1,470 square feet. It listed and sold for $770,000.

9495 Blind Pass Road, #1102 (Blind Pass)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1979, has 1,175 square feet. It listed for $699,000 and sold for $690,000.

400 64th Ave., #1108 (Three Palms Pointe)

This one-bedroom, one-and-one-half bath condo, built in 1974, has 843 square feet. It listed and sold for $374,900.

505 66th Ave., #4 (Seafarer)

This 1973 condo has one bedroom, one bath, and 500 square feet. It listed for $299,900 and sold for $285,000.

9030 Blind Pass Road, #C9 (Blind Pass)

This 1970 condo has one bedroom, one bath, and 590 square feet. It listed for $234,999 and sold for $240,000.

