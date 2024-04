Pinellas Beaches Real Estate April 11-19

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

432 Hermosita Dr.

This 4/3.5 home, built in 2015, has 3,990 square feet. It listed for $3.95 million and sold for $3.8 million.

1109 Gulf Way

This 3/3 home, built in 1993, has 2,680 square feet. It listed for $3.8 million and sold for $3.7 million.

362 41st Ave.

This 4/4 home, built in 2007, has 4,475 square feet. It listed for $3.750 million and sold for $3.375 million.

4450 Gulf Blvd., #311

This 3/2 condo, built in 1985, has 1,692 square feet. It listed for $1.5 million and sold for $1.525 million.

113 3rd Ave.

This 2/2 home, built in 1935, has 1,240 square feet. It listed for $1.45 million and sold for $1.25 million.

9357 Blind Pass Road, #505

This 3/2 condo, built in 1998, has 1,750 square feet. It listed and sold for $1 million.

8021 Sailboat Key S., #206

This 2/2 condo, built in 1990, has 1,300 square feet. It listed for $835,000 and sold for $815,000.

3200 Gulf Blvd., #208

This 3/2 condo, built in 1982, has 1,455 square feet. It listed for $850,000 and sold for $825,000.

More St. Pete Beach

6650 Sunset Way, #305

This 2/2 condo, built in 1992, has 1,470 square feet. It listed and sold for $799,000.

6600 Sunset Way, #206

This 2/2 condo, built in 1985, has 1,470 square feet. It listed for $765,000 and sold for $770,000.

7150 Sunset Way, #707

This 2/2 condo, built in 1975, has 1,160 square feet. It listed for $650,000 and sold for $630,000.

5500 Gulf Blvd., #2248

This 1/1 unit, built in 1990, has 300 square feet. It listed for $369,000 and sold for $345,000.

5500 Gulf Blvd., #2236

This 1/1 unit, built in 1990, has 300 square feet. It listed for $310,000 and sold for $280,000.

5575 Gulf Blvd., #322

This 2/2 condo, built in 1970, has 1,350 square feet. It listed for $299,500 and sold for $250,000.

Treasure Island

11721 1st St. E.

This 3/3 condo, built in 2019, has 2,388 square feet. It listed for $1.399 million and sold for $1.31 million.

10206 3rd St. E.

This 3/2 home, built in 1957, has 1,529 square feet. It listed for $999,999 and sold for $935,000.

10109 Gulf Blvd., #203

This 3/2 condo, built in 1985, has 1,300 square feet. It listed for $925,000 and sold for $850,000.

531 Haven Point Dr.

This 2/2.5 condo, built in 1979, has 2,025 square feet. It listed for $849,000 and sold for $775,000.

12000 Gulf Blvd., #406-N

This 2/2 unit, built in 2006, has 870 square feet. It listed and sold for $799,400.

10315 Gulf Blvd., #106

This 2/2 unit, built in 2007, has 1,170 square feet. It listed and sold for $599,000.

285 107th Ave., #502

This 2/2 condo, built in 1974, has 1,055 square feet. It listed for $480,000 and sold for $455,000.

128 Bay Plaza

This 1/1 condo, built in 1946, has 528 square feet. It listed for $449,000 and sold for $425,000.

10355 Paradise Blvd., #807

This 1/1 condo, built in 1963, has 865 square feet. It listed for $369,000 and sold for $345,000.

8565 W. Gulf Blvd., #27S

This 1/1 condo, built in 1972, has 480 square feet. It listed for $335,000 and sold for $315,440.

Madeira Beach

351 Boca Ciega Dr.

This 2/2 home, built in 2013, has 1,160 square feet. It listed for $1.399 million and sold for $1.325 million.

400 150th Ave., #404

This 3/3 condo, built in 2022, has 1,978 square feet. It listed for $1,157,350 and sold for $1,157,350.

400 150th Ave., #502

This 3/3.5 condo, built in 2022, has 2,012 square feet. It listed and sold for $1.05 million.

13500 Gulf Blvd., #504

This 2/2 condo, built in 1982, has 1,110 square feet. It listed for $999,500 and sold for $960,000.

537 Crystal Dr.

This 2/2 home, built in 1958, has 1,518 square feet. It listed for $825,000 and sold for $780,000.

14401 Gulf Blvd., #306

This 2/2 condo, built in 1980, has 1,150 square feet. It listed for $715,000 and sold for $675,000.

14048 N. Bayshore Dr.

This 3/3 home, built in 1945, has 1,579 square feet. It listed for $679,900 and sold for $675,000.

215 Medallion Blvd., #B

This 1/1 condo, built in 1973, has 430 square feet. It listed for $425,000 and sold for $465,000.

245 Medallion Blvd., #F

This 1/1 condo, built in 1973, has 600 square feet. It listed for $378,000 and sold for $370,000.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

