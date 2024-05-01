Pinellas Beaches Real Estate April 20-30

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

223 Mar St.

This 3/3 home, built in 1968, has 2,364 square feet. It listed for $2.35 million and sold for $2.06 million.

3390 W. Maritana Dr., #3

This 2/3.5 townhouse, built in 1988, has 1,790 square feet. It listed for $1.69 million and sold for $1.525 million.

555 Gulf Way, #6S

This 2/2 condo, built in 1970, has 1,340 square feet. It listed for $1.25 million and sold for $1.2 million.

9357 Blind Pass Road, #101

This 2/2 condo, built in 1998, has 1,750 square feet. It listed for $835,000 and sold for $800,000.

9357 Blind Pass Road, #304

This 3/2 condo, built in 1998, has 1,550 square feet. It listed for $799,000 and sold for $776,000.

7100 Sunset Way, #906

This 2/2 condo, built in 1977, has 1,180 square feet. It listed and sold for $750,000.

6407 1st Palm Point

This 4/2 home, built in 1960, has 1,626 square feet. It listed for $725,000 and sold for $690,000.

8931 Blind Pass Road, #161

This 2/1 condo, built in 1973, has 790 square feet. It listed for $495,000 and sold for $485,000.

5500 Gulf Blvd., #4220

This 1/1 unit, built in 1990, has 300 square feet. It listed for $250,000 and sold for $240,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

7650 Bayshore Dr., #1001

This 2/2 condo, built in 1980, has 1,510 square feet. It listed for $1.45 million and sold for $1.325 million.

11805 4th St. E.

This 3/2 home, built in 1959, has 1,943 square feet. It listed for $1.38 million and sold for $1.499 million.

113 94th Ave.

This 3/3 home, built in 1980, has 2,034 square feet. It listed for $1.15 million and sold for $899,000.

12274 1st St. W., #4

This 2/3 condo, built in 1979, has 1,510 square feet. It listed for $1.099 million and sold for $1.045 million.

135 92nd Ave., #1

This 2/2.5 townhouse, built in 1982, has 1,520 square feet. It listed and sold for $950,000.

12408 Lagoon Lane

This 2/2 home, built in 1972, has 1,212 square feet. It listed for $839,900 and sold for $800,000.

12075 7th St. E.

This 3/2 home, built in 1971, has 1,695 square feet. It listed for $619,000 and sold for $600,000.

450 Treasure Island Causeway, #412

This 2/2 condo, built in 1974, has 1,308 square feet. It listed for $475,000 and sold for $462,500.

10355 Paradise Blvd., #1012

This 2/2 condo, built in 1963, has 1,240 square feet. It listed for $416,000 and sold for $390,000.

8465 W. Gulf Blvd., #33

This 1/1 condo, built in 1974, has 480 square feet. It listed for $390,000 and sold for $360,000.

219 Sun Vista Court S., #7

This 1/1 condo, built in 1987, has 800 square feet. It listed for $349,900 and sold for $350,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

400 150th Ave., #505

This 3/3 condo, built in 2021, has 1,826 square feet. It listed for $1,217,550 and sold for $1,177,350.

317 Rex Place, #H

This 1/1.5 condo, built in 1973, has 1,040 square feet. It listed for $484,000 and sold for $480,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

