Pinellas Beaches Real Estate April 30-May 3

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

602 55th Ave.

This 3/2 home, built in 1965, has 2,143 square feet. It listed and sold for $2.856 million.

3001 E. Vina Del Mar Blvd.

This 3/2.5 home, built in 1995, has 2,642 square feet. It listed for $2.65 million and sold for $2.55 million.

9160 Gulf Blvd.

This 3/3 home, built in 1957, has 2,325 square feet. It listed for $1.85 million and sold for $1.5 million.

8100 Gulf Blvd.

This 5/4 home, built in 1952, has 2,772 square feet. It listed for $1.575 million and sold for $1.4 million.

5301 Gulf Blvd., #A304

This 3/3 condo, built in 2006, has 2,370 square feet. It listed for $1.5 million and sold for $1.44 million.

320 N. Tessier Dr.

This 3/2 condo, built in 1958, has 1,330 square feet. It listed and sold for $939,000.

7701 Gulf Blvd.

This 2/2 home, built in 1960, has 1,140 square feet. It listed for $629,000 and sold for $600,000.

More St. Pete Beach Real Estate

3962 Poinsettia Dr.

This 3/2 home, built in 1955, has 1,140 square feet. It listed for $599,900 and sold for $600,000.

260 40th Ave.

This 2/2 home, built in 1950, has 1,236 square feet. It listed for $599,900 and sold for $575,000.

555 Gulf Way, #1S

This 1/1 condo, built in 1970, has 890 square feet. It listed for $599,000 and sold for $585,000.

9425 Blind Pass Road, #1207

This 2/2 condo, built in 1978, has 1,175 square feet. It listed for $599,000 and sold for $575,000.

165 44th Ave.

This 2/1 home, built in 1945, has 783 square feet. It listed for $495,000 and sold for $455,000.

8911 Blind Pass Road, #208

This 2/2 condo, built in 1973, has 845 square feet. It listed for $345,000 and sold for $330,000.

6061 2nd St. E., #51

This 1/1 condo, built in 1966, has 785 square feet. It listed for $279,000 and sold for $272,000.

525 73rd Ave., #1

This 1/1 condo, built in 1971, has 625 square feet. It listed and sold for $259,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

10066 S. Yacht Club Dr.

This 3/4 condo, built in 1967, has 2,251 square feet. It listed for $1,899,900 and sold for $1.8 million.

11200 6th St. E.

This 3/2 home, built in 1967, has 1,930 square feet. It listed for $1.025 million and sold for $1 million.

501 Sandy Hook Road

This 3/2.5 home, built in 1985, has 2,025 square feet. It listed for $749,900 and sold for $740,000.

500 Treasure Island Causeway, #607

This 2/2 condo, built in 1974, has 1,308 square feet. It listed for $494,999 and sold for $475,000.

135 122nd Ave. E.

This 1/1 home, built in 1932, has 674 square feet. It listed and sold for $475,000.

150 Sun Isle Circle, #45

This 2/2 townhouse, built in 1990, has 970 square feet. It listed for $414,000 and sold for $410,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

13600 Gulf Blvd., #700A

This 4/3.5 condo, built in 2007, has 3,186 square feet. It listed for $3.25 million and sold for $2.95 million.

13440 Gulf Blvd., #506

This 2/2 condo, built in 1981, has 1,055 square feet. It listed for $1.1 million and sold for $1.05 million.

400 150th Ave., #307

This 3/3 condo, built in 2022, has 1,826 square feet. It listed for $1,074,950 and sold for $1,099,950.

400 150th Ave., #506

This 3/3 condo, built in 2022, has 1,978 square feet. It listed for $1,062,350 and sold for $1,062,350.

14900 Gulf Blvd., #405

This 2/2 condo, built in 1980, has 1,100 square feet. It listed for $850,000 and sold for $800,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for April 30-May 3.

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.