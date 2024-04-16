Pinellas Beaches Real Estate April 4-10

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

3200 Gulf Blvd., #208

This 3/2 condo, built in 1982, has 1,455 square feet. It listed for $850,000 and sold for $825,000.

6800 Sunset Way, #401

This 1/1 unit, built in 1977, has 435 square feet. It listed $399,990 and sold for $399,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

11225 4th St. E.

This 3/2 home, built in 1970, has 2,073 square feet. It listed for $1.55 million and sold for $1.45 million.

1 Key Capri, #702W

This 2/2 condo, built in 1976, has 1,175 square feet. It listed for $599,900 and sold for $595,500.

11360 Gulf Blvd., #403

This 1/1 unit, built in 2001, has 568 square feet. It listed for $577,000 and sold for $560,000.

8567 W. Gulf Blvd., #20N

This 1/1 condo, built in 1972, has 300 square feet. It listed for $233,000 and sold for $208,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

15208 Gulf Blvd., #303

This 3/3.5 condo, built in 2005, has 2,760 square feet. It listed for $2.325 million and sold for $2.191 million.

502 Johns Pass Ave.

This 3/2 home, built in 1963, has 1,844 square feet. It listed for $1.395 million and sold for $1.26 million.

577 Crystal Dr.

This 2/2 home, built in 1951, has 1,683 square feet. It listed for $1.299 million and sold for $1.15 million.

15394 2nd St. E.

This 3/3 home, built in 1989, has 2,074 square feet. It listed for $950,000 and sold for $915,000.

14061 Miramar Ave.

This 2/1 home, built in 1950, has 936 square feet. It listed for $499,900 and sold for $475,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for April 4-10.

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.