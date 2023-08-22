Pinellas Beaches Real Estate August 11-17

Madeira Beach Real Estate August 11-17

14800 Gulf Blvd., #202

This 2/2 condo, built in 1975, has 1,210 square feet. It listed for $799,900 and sold for $775,000.

260 Medallion Blvd., #G

This 2/1 condo, built in 1973, has 972 square feet. It listed for $439,000 and sold for $405,000.

95 144th Ave., #10

This 2/1 condo, built in 1970, has 715 square feet. It listed for $299,000 and sold for $275,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate

621 77th Ave.

This 1964 home has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,100 square feet. It listed for $770,000 and sold for $759,000.

3206 E. Maritana Dr.

This 3/2 home, built in 1936, has 1,514 square feet. It listed and sold for $765,000.

9415 Blind Pass Road, #1003

This 1977 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,160 square feet. It listed for $640,000 and sold for $628,000.

9425 Blind Pass Road, #707

This 1978 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,175 square feet. It listed and sold for $575,000.

8911 Blind Pass Road, #118

This 3/2 condo, built in 1973, has 1,030 square feet. It listed for $446,500 and sold for $440,000.

535 68th Ave., #10

This 1/1 condo, built in 1976, has 620 square feet. It listed for $335,000 and sold for $325,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island Real Estate

10091 Gulf Blvd., #202E

This 2/2 condo, built in 2018, has 836 square feet. It listed and sold for $675,000.

10091 Gulf Blvd., #203E

This 2/2 condo, built in 2018, has 836 square feet. It listed and sold for $675,000.

10315 Gulf Blvd., #210

This 2/2 condo, built in 2007, has 930 square feet. It listed for $640,000 and sold for $617,000.

12405 3rd St. E., #202

This 2/2 condo, built in 1971, has 1,045 square feet. It listed for $424,900 and sold for $420,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

