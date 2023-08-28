Pinellas Beaches Real Estate August 18-24

St. Pete Beach Real Estate August 18-24

2910 Sunset Way

This 1952 home has five bedrooms, four baths, and 4,354 square feet. It listed for $6,300,000 and sold for $6,250,000.

3012 E. Vina Del Mar Blvd.

This 4/3 home, built in 1994, has 2,416 square feet. It listed for $1,299,000 and sold for $1,279,000.

8021 Sailboat Key Blvd. S., #102

This 1990 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,265 square feet. It listed for $710,000 and sold for $685,000.

9425 Blind Pass Road, #707

This 1978 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,175 square feet. It listed and sold for $575,000.

6363 Gulf Winds Dr., #433

This 2/2 condo, built in 1966, has 1,335 square feet. It listed and sold for $433,000.

Treasure Island Real Estate

12000 Gulf Blvd., #203-W

This 2006 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 870 square feet. It listed for $1,020,000 and sold for $995,000.

115 90th Ave.

This 2/2 home, built in 1932, has 1,010 square feet. It listed for $675,000 and sold for $550,000.

