Pinellas Beaches Real Estate August 25-31

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

Treasure Island

9755 Harrell Ave., #106

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1979, has 615 square feet. It listed and sold for $300,000.

500 Treasure Island Causeway, #402

This one-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath condo, built in 1974, has 885 square feet. It listed for $249,900 and sold for $230,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

4701 Duhme Road, #1B

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1987, has 1,334 square feet. It listed for $324,900 and sold for $312,500.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for August 25-31.

