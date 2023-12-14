Pinellas Beaches Real Estate December 1-7

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

1701 Gulf Way, #1

This 2/2 condo, built in 1955, has 1,110 square feet. It listed for $849,500 and sold for $785,000.

9425 Blind Pass Road, #1001

This 2/2 condo, built in 1978, has 1,430 square feet. It listed for $830,000 and sold for $850,000.

504 70th Ave.

This 1946 home has three beds, three baths, and has 1,601 square feet. It listed for $631,000 and sold for $610,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

715 Capri Blvd.

This 1968 home has three beds, two baths, and has 1,411 square feet. It listed for $1,050,000 and sold for $947,500.

12005 3rd St. E., #1

This 2/2 condo, built in 1968, has 1,080 square feet. It listed for $525,000 and sold for $490,000.

450 Treasure Island Causeway, #104

This 2/2 condo, built in 1974, has 1,308 square feet. It listed for $339,900 and sold for $330,400.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

14010 Gulf Blvd., #201

This 3/3.5 condo, built in 2015, has 3,037 square feet. It listed for $3,235,000 and sold for $3,000,000.

14061 Marguerite Dr.

This 3/2 home, built in 1948, has 1,212 square feet. It listed for $649,900 and sold for $615,000.

14141 Gulf Blvd., #2

This 1/1 condo, built in 1960, has 455 square feet. It listed and sold for $310,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

