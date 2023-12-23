Pinellas Beaches Real Estate December 15-21

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach last week.

St. Pete Beach

3604 E. Maritana Dr.

This 3/3 home, built in 1984, has 2,575 square feet. It listed for $1,500,000 and sold for $1,450,000.

338 42nd Ave.

This 3/3.5 home, built in 1962, has 2,171 square feet. It listed for $1,250,000 and sold for $1,850,000.

180 N. Tessier Dr.

This 3/2 home, built in 1971, has 1,590 square feet. It listed for $1,179,000 and sold for $1,150,000.

2650 E. Vina Del Mar Blvd.

This 4/2 home, built in 1964, has 1,764 square feet. It listed for $749,999 and sold for $700,000.

7150 Sunset Way, #201

This 2/2 condo, built in 1975, has 1,160 square feet. It listed for $720,000 and sold for $685,000.

228 45th Ave.

This 1957 home has two bed, two baths, and has 1,290 square feet. It listed for $675,000 and sold for $640,000.

12005 3rd St. E., #3

This 2/2 condo, built in 1968, has 1,060 square feet. It listed for $525,000 and sold for $495,000.

4103 Gulf Blvd., #108

This 1974 condo has one bed, one bath, and has 682 square feet. It listed for $469,900 and sold for $450,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

