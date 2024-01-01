Pinellas Beaches Real Estate December 22-28

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

372 Belle Point Dr.

This 3/2 condo, built in 1958, has 1,976 square feet. It listed for $1,099,000 and sold for $890,000.

8911 Blind Pass Road, #314

This 2/2 condo, built in 1973, has 1,030 square feet. It listed for $459,000 and sold for $430,000.

5500 Gulf Blvd., #3220

This 1990 unit has one bed, one bath, and has 300 square feet. It listed for $310,000 and sold for $300,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

11904 Lagoon Lane

This 1978 home has two beds, two baths, and has 1,500 square feet. It listed for $600,000 and sold for $540,700.

181 Sun Isle Circle, #24

This 2/2 townhouse, built in 1990, has 970 square feet. It listed for $445,000 and sold for $430,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

14110 Gulf Blvd., #203

This 3/2 condo, built in 1981, has 1,355 square feet. It listed for $1,028,000 and sold for $998,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

