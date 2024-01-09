Pinellas Beaches Real Estate December 29-January 4

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

500 55th Ave.

This 3/3.5 home, built in 2000, has 4,979 square feet. It listed for $4,495,000 and sold for $4,162,000.

7150 Sunset Way, #403

This 2/2 condo, built in 1975, has 1,160 square feet. It listed for $825,000 and sold for $810,000.

621 Boca Ciega Isle Dr.

This 2/2 home, built in 1969, has 1,494 square feet. It listed for $739,000 and sold for $720,000.

200 1st Ave., #404

This 1/1 condo, built in 1978, has 655 square feet. It listed and sold for $649,000.

5500 Gulf Blvd., #4224

This 1/1 unit, built in 1990, has 300 square feet. It listed for $510,000 and sold for $500,000.

3575 Gulf Blvd., #104

This 1971 unit has one bed, one bath, and has 695 square feet. It listed for $355,000 and sold for $325,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

7650 Bayshore Dr., #402

This 1980 condo has two beds, two baths, and has 1,430 square feet. It listed for $1,275,000 and sold for $1,125,000.

12525 3rd St. E., #203

This 2/2 home, built in 1981, has 1,320 square feet. It listed and sold for $720,000.

11701 1st St. E., #5

This 1/1 condo, built in 1972, has 530 square feet. It listed for $325,000 and sold for $309,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

564 Crystal Dr.

This 4/3 home, built in 1959, has 2,718 square feet. It listed for $1,699,999 and sold for $1,650,000.

13000 Gulf Lane, #515

This 2/2 condo, built in 1975, has 940 square feet. It listed and sold for $900,000.

14001 Gulf Blvd., #402

This 1/1.5 condo, built in 1981, has 840 square feet. It listed for $430,000 and sold for $410,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for December 29-January 4.

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.