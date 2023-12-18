Pinellas Beaches Real Estate December 8-14

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach and Treasure Island.

St. Pete Beach

2804 Sunset Way

This 4/4 home, built in 1950, has 2,850 square feet. It listed for $1,950,000 and sold for $1,850,000.

7100 Sunset Way, #706

This 2/2 condo, built in 1977, has 1,180 square feet. It listed for $829,000 and sold for $780,000.

7150 Sunset Way, #201

This 2/2 condo, built in 1975, has 1,160 square feet. It listed for $720,000 and sold for $685,000.

228 45th Ave.

This 2/2 home, built in 1957, has 1,290 square feet. It listed for $675,000 and sold for $640,000.

6363 Gulf Winds Dr., #332

This 1966 condo has one bed, one and a half baths, and has 950 square feet. It listed for $323,000 and sold for $315,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

11785 3rd St. E.

This 1980 townhouse has two beds, two and a half baths, and has 1,435 square feet. It listed for $760,000 and sold for $735,000.

12005 3rd St. E., #3

This 2/2 condo, built in 1968, has 1,060 square feet. It listed for $525,000 and sold for $495,000.

500 Treasure Island Causeway, #303

This 1/1.5 condo, built in 1974, has 885 square feet. It listed for $320,000 and sold for $300,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

