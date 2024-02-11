Pinellas Beaches Real Estate February 1-7

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

9495 Blind Pass Road, #PH-3

This 4/3 condo, built in 1979, has 2,540 square feet. It listed for $1.5 million and sold for $1.4 million.

3207 W. Maritana Dr.

This 2/2 home, built in 1961, has 1,791 square feet. It listed for $1.5 million and sold for $1.385 million.

729 59th Ave.

This 4/2 home, built in 1967, has 2,124 square feet. It listed for $1.399 million and sold for $1.3 million.

105 4th Ave.

This 2/2 home, built in 1910, has 810 square feet. It listed for $1.1 million and sold for $950,000.

3420 E. De Bazan Ave.

This 2/3 home, built in 1984, has 2,225 square feet. It listed and sold for $850,000.

6600 Sunset Way, #412

This 2/2 condo, built in 1985, has 1,470 square feet. It listed for $849,000 and sold for $851,000.

453 85th Ave.

This 3/2 home, built in 1954, has 1,916 square feet. It listed for $710,000 and sold for $675,000.

5555 Gulf Blvd., #403

This 1969 condo has one bedroom, two baths, and has 1,145 square feet. It listed for $325,000 and sold for $335,000.

8911 Blind Pass Road, #202

This 2/1 condo, built in 1973, has 760 square feet. It listed for $299,000 and sold for $295,000.

400 64th Ave., #108

This 1/1.5 condo, built in 1974, has 843 square feet. It listed for $239,999 and sold for $225,000.

Treasure Island

116 86th Terrace

This 4/2.5 home, built in 1989, has 2,364 square feet. It listed and sold for $1.3 million.

Madeira Beach

14146 Gulf Blvd., #3C

This 2/2 condo, built in 1981, has 1,495 square feet. It listed for $1.05 million and sold for $910,000.

15462 Gulf Blvd., #703

This 2/2 condo, built in 1978, has 1,100 square feet. It listed and sold for $785,000.

