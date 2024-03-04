Pinellas Beaches Real Estate February 22-28

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

2601 Pass A Grille Way

This 3/2 home, built in 1925, has 1,894 square feet. It listed for $2.95 million and sold for $3.025 million.

3141 E. Vina Del Mar Blvd.

This 3/2 home, built in 1970, has 2,200 square feet. It listed for $2.695 million and sold for $2.535 million.

3820 Gulf Blvd., #PH1

This 3/2 condo, built in 1974, has 2,175 square feet. It listed for $2.55 million and sold for $2.4 million.

7100 Sunset Way, #901

This 2/2 condo, built in 1977, has 1,400 square feet. It listed and sold for $1.195 million.

5301 Gulf Blvd., #F610

This 3/2.5 condo, built in 2006, has 2,490 square feet. It listed for $1.85 million and sold for $1.75 million.

5301 Gulf Blvd., #D304

This 3/3 condo, built in 2006, has 2,370 square feet. It listed for $1.6 million and sold for $1.5 million.

3536 Belle Vista Dr. E.

This 2/2 home, built in 1956, has 1,628 square feet. It listed for $1.299 million and sold for $1.24 million.

8020 Sailboat Key Blvd. S., #106

This 2/2 condo, built in 1990, has 1,300 square feet. It listed for $840,000 and sold for $775,000.

8040 Sailboat Key Blvd. S., #201

This 2/2 condo, built in 1992, has 1,300 square feet. It listed and sold for $825,000.

220 40th Ave.

This 1949 home has four bedrooms, two baths, and has 1,506 square feet. It listed for $639,000 and sold for $622,000.

535 78th Ave.

This 3/1 home, built in 1959, has 1,136 square feet. It listed and sold for $675,000.

Treasure Island

11270 Gulf Blvd., #4

This 3/3.5 home, built in 2003, has 3,650 square feet. It listed for $2.25 million and sold for $2.1 million.

12300 7th St. E.

This 5/3.5 home, built in 1974, has 3,090 square feet. It listed for $1,999,999 and sold for $1.55 million.

11850 7th St. E.

This 4/3 home, built in 2003, has 2,782 square feet. It listed for $1.99 million and sold for $1.75 million.

Madeira Beach

14300 Gulf Blvd., #506

This 2/2 condo, built in 1981, has 1,120 square feet. It listed for $1.299 million and sold for $1.314 million.

14075 N. Bayshore Dr.

This 1/3 home, built in 1939, has 1,736 square feet. It listed for $1.195 million and sold for $1,039,614.

429 137th Ave. Circle

This 4/2.5 home, built in 2021, has 2,182 square feet. It listed $1.05 million and sold for $1.04 million.

