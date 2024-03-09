Pinellas Beaches Real Estate February 29-March 6

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

385 41st Ave.

This 3/3 home, built in 1959, has 2,403 square feet. It listed for $1.75 million and sold for $1.65 million.

2220 E. Vina Del Mar Blvd.

This 3/3 home, built in 1956, has 1,711 square feet. It listed for $1.3 million and sold for $1.18 million.

6444 2nd Palm Point

This 2/2 home, built in 1967, has 1,430 square feet. It listed for $1.2 million and sold for $1.075 million.

9357 Blind Pass Road, #501

This 3/2 condo, built in 1998, has 1,750 square feet. It listed and sold for $925,000.

2800 E. Vina Del Mar Blvd.

This 2/2 home, built in 1958, has 1,270 square feet. It listed for $799,000 and sold for $775,000.

9495 Blind Pass Road, #401

This 2/2 condo, built in 1979, has 1,430 square feet. It listed for $775,000 and sold for $750,000.

9425 Blind Pass Road, #1104

This 2/2 condo, built in 1978, has 1,175 square feet. It listed for $670,000 and sold for $665,000.

5500 Gulf Blvd., #7221

This 1990 unit has one bedroom, one bath, and has 535 square feet. It listed for $649,000 and sold for $630,000.

192 Lido Dr.

This 2/2 home, built in 1956, has 1,245 square feet. It listed for $620,000 and sold for $600,000.

14008 Marguerite Dr.

This 3/2 unit, built in 1960, has 1,094 square feet. It listed $499,999 and sold for $488,000.

175 55th Ave., #205

This 2/2 condo, built in 1960, has 990 square feet. It listed for $449,000 and sold for $439,000.

5500 Gulf Blvd., #3254

This 1/1 unit, built in 1990, has 535 square feet. It listed $399,000 and sold for $380,000.

9050 Blind Pass Road, #9

This 2/1 condo, built in 1971, has 630 square feet. It listed for $350,000 and sold for $340,000.

680 71st Ave., #13

This 1/1 condo, built in 1970, has 615 square feet. It listed for $264,500 and sold for $257,000.

5500 Gulf Blvd., #5225

This 1/1 unit, built in 1990, has 300 square feet. It listed $310,000 and sold for $240,000.

525 73rd Ave., #3

This 1/1 condo, built in 1971, has 570 square feet. It listed for $248,000 and sold for $225,000.

Treasure Island

155 112th Ave.

This 3/2 home, built in 1956, has 1,616 square feet. It listed and sold for $895,000.

12512 Lagoon Lane

This 1/1 home, built in 1935, has 758 square feet. It listed for $895,000 and sold for $820,000.

275 126th Ave.

This 3/2.5 home, built in 1991, has 1,707 square feet. It listed for $829,500 and sold for $750,000.

9980 Gulf Blvd., #603

This 1/1 unit, built in 1976, has 365 square feet. It listed for $530,000 and sold for $520,000.

12310 Sun Vista Court E., #93

This 2/2 condo, built in 1988, has 920 square feet. It listed for $409,900 and sold for $400,000.

12203 Sun Vista Court E., #111

This 2/2 condo, built in 1989, has 990 square feet. It listed for $399,900 and sold for $380,000.

9895 1st St. E., #12

This 2/2 condo, built in 1960, has 880 square feet. It listed for $309,000 and sold for $285,000.

Madeira Beach

410 Normandy Road

This 2/2 home, built in 1953, has 1,340 square feet. It listed for $899,000 and sold for $845,000.

13235 Gulf Blvd., #611

This 2/2 unit, built in 2006, has 753 square feet. It listed for $575,900 and sold for $555,000.

13235 Gulf Blvd., #408

This 2/1 unit, built in 2006, has 768 square feet. It listed for $499,000 and sold for$450,000.

320 Medallion Blvd., #C

This 2/2 condo, built in 1973, has 915 square feet. It listed for $489,000 and sold for $482,500.

