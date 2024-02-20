Pinellas Beaches Real Estate February 8-14

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

4565 Plaza Way

This 3/3.5 home, built in 2001, has 3,181 square feet. It listed for $3.6 million and sold for $3,437,500.

3580 Belle Vista Dr. E.

This 4/3.5 home, built in 1954, has 1,809 square feet. It listed for $1.599 million and sold for $1.05 million.

105 4th Ave.

This 2/2 home, built in 1910, has 810 square feet. It listed for $1.1 million and sold for $950,000.

430 88th Ave.

This 1956 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and has 1,129 square feet. It listed for $685,000 and sold for $675,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

435 115th Ave.

This 3/3.5 home, built in 2009, has 3,215 square feet. It listed for $3.295 million and sold for $2.750 million.

219 126th Ave.

This 3/2.5 townhouse, built in 2000, has 1,946 square feet. It listed for $685,000 and sold for $670,000.

128 Sun Isle Circle, #60

This 2/2 condo, built in 1990, has 1,030 square feet. It listed for $439,000 and sold for $415,000.

207 Nautilus Way

This 2/2 condo, built in 1985, has 920 square feet. It listed for $399,900 and sold for $370,000.

1 Key Capri, #111W

This 1/1.5 condo, built in 1976, has 915 square feet. It listed for $379,000 and sold for $360,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

15208 Gulf Blvd., #403

This 3/3.5 condo, built in 2005, has 2,760 square feet. It listed $2.278 million and sold for $2.125 million.

800 Bay Point Dr.

This 3/2 home, built in 1956, has 2,000 square feet. It listed for $1.695 million and sold for $1.53 million.

15462 Gulf Blvd., #703

This 2/2 condo, built in 1978, has 1,100 square feet. It listed and sold for $785,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for February 8-14.

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.