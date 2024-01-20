Pinellas Beaches Real Estate January 12-18

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

3500 E. Maritana Dr., #4

This 3/3.5 townhouse, built in 2005, has 3,080 square feet. It listed and sold for $1,350,000.

400 64th Ave., #505

This 1974 condo has two beds, two baths, and has 1,365 square feet. It listed for $425,000 and sold for $355,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

5 Treasure Lane

This 4/3 home, built in 1954, has 2,765 square feet. It listed and sold for $2,390,000.

45 Dolphin Dr.

This 1957 home has three beds, three baths, and has 1,544 square feet. It listed and sold for $1,500,000.

12016 Lagoon Lane

This 3/2 home, built in 1982, has 1,690 square feet. It listed for $935,000 and sold for $850,000.

9825 Harrell Ave., #401

This 2/2 condo, built in 1983, has 1,250 square feet. It listed for $715,000 and sold for $650,000.

8567 W. Gulf Blvd., #28N

This 1/1 condo, built in 1972, has 480 square feet. It listed for $324,999 and sold for $310,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

15316 Gulf Blvd., #602

This 3/2 condo, built in 1978, has 1,265 square feet. It listed for $999,000 and sold for $955,000.

52 154th Ave., #52

This 2/1 condo, built in 1965, has 720 square feet. It listed and sold for $480,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

