Pinellas Beaches Real Estate January 19-25

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

400 64th Ave., #505

This 2/2 condo, built in 1974, has 1,365 square feet. It listed for $425,000 and sold for $355,000.

680 71st Ave., #4

This 1970 condo has one bedroom, one bath, and has 615 square feet. It listed for $282,900 and sold for $276,500.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

8470 W. Gulf Blvd., #412

This 2/2 condo, built in 1974, has 910 square feet. It listed for $650,000 and sold for $660,000.

11390 3rd St. E.

This 3/1.5 condo, built in 1957, has 1,031 square feet. It listed for $565,000 and sold for $530,000.

255 Capri Circle N., #32

This 2/2.5 townhouse, built in 1981, has 1,485 square feet. It listed for $449,900 and sold for $435,000.

250 126th Ave., #109

This 2/1 condo, built in 1967, has 910 square feet. It listed for $320,000 and sold for $310,000.

250 126th Ave., #107

This 1/1 condo, built in 1967, has 647 square feet. It listed and sold for $269,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

13444 1st St. E.

This 3/3 condo, built in 1966, has 2,040 square feet. It listed for $849,900 and sold for $710,000.

15462 Gulf Blvd., #406

This 2/2 condo, built in 1978, has 1,100 square feet. It listed for $825,000 and sold for $820,000.

399 150th Ave., #304

This 2/2 condo, built in 1999, has 1,250 square feet. It listed for $629,900 and sold for $600,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

