Pinellas Beaches Real Estate January 26-31

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

280 N. Julia Circle

This 3/2 home, built in 1966, has 1,812 square feet. It listed for $1,699,000 and sold for $1,550,000.

6650 Sunset Way, #119

This 3/2.5 condo, built in 1992, has 2,365 square feet. It listed for $1,695,000 and sold for $1,690,000.

8840 Gulf Blvd.

This 3/2 home, built in 1957, has 1,755 square feet. It listed for $1,349,999 and sold for $1,300,000.

5301 Gulf Blvd., #D303

This 3/2.5 condo, built in 2006, has 2,380 square feet. It listed for $1,330,000 and sold for $1,250,000.

477 86th Ave.

This 2/2 home, built in 1955, has 1,384 square feet. It listed for $730,000 and sold for $710,000.

8931 Blind Pass Road, #163

This 2/2 condo, built in 1973, has 1,005 square feet. It listed for $540,000 and sold for $530,000.

8701 Blind Pass Road, #103-B

This 1985 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and has 1,070 square feet. It listed for $359,900 and sold for $345,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

10365 Paradise Blvd., #3

This 1/1 condo, built in 1968, has 645 square feet. It listed for $266,457 and sold for $260,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

15316 Gulf Blvd., #501

This 3/2 condo, built in 1978, has 1,625 square feet. It listed for $1,485,000 and sold for $1,380,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

