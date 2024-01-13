Pinellas Beaches Real Estate January 5-11

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

5940 Bikini Way N.

This 3/2 home, built in 1957, has 41,575 square feet. It listed for $1,350,000 and sold for $1,248,350.

7150 Sunset Way, #403

This 2/2 condo, built in 1975, has 1,160 square feet. It listed for $825,000 and sold for $810,000.

5500 Gulf Blvd., #4224

This 1/1 unit, built in 1990, has 300 square feet. It listed for $510,000 and sold for $500,000.

505 66th Ave., #6

This 1973 condo has two beds, one and a half baths, and has 790 square feet. It listed and sold for $210,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

5 Treasure Lane

This 1954 home has four beds, three baths, and has 2,765 square feet. It listed and sold for $2,390,000.

10116 Tarpon Dr.

This 2/2 home, built in 1956, has 1,416 square feet. It listed for $1,250,000 and sold for $1,275,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

905 Bay Point Dr.

This 4/3.5 home, built in 2017, has 3,312 square feet. It listed for $3,299,000 and sold for $3,000,000.

564 Crystal Dr.

This 1959 home has four beds, three baths, and has 2,718 square feet. It listed for $1,699,999 and sold for $1,650,000.

563 Crystal Dr.

This 3/2 home, built in 1959, has 1,431 square feet. It listed for $985,000 and sold for $960,000.

13235 Gulf Blvd., #315

This 2/2 unit, built in 2006, has 973 square feet. It listed and sold for $559,500.

15424 2nd St. E.

This 3/2 home, built in 1947, has 1,103 square feet. It listed and sold for $559,000.

215 Medallion Blvd., #C

This 1/1 condo, built in 1973, has 430 square feet. It listed for $359,000 and sold for $361,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for January 5-11.

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.