Pinellas Beaches Real Estate July 14-20

Madeira Beach Real Estate July 14-20

841 Bay Point Dr.

This 4/3 home, built in 2001, has 2,536 square feet. It listed for $1,695,000 and sold for $1,350,000.

13000 Gulf Lane, #315

This 2/1.5 home, built in 1975, has 940 square feet. It listed for $849,000 and sold for $800,000.

709 Sunset Cove

This 2/2 home, built in 1955, has 1,095 square feet. It listed for $625,000 and sold for $610,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how you can recycle, when you should water your lawn, and other things new arrivals need to know.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate

5830 Bahia Honda Way S.

This 3/3 home, built in 1984, has 3,602 square feet. It listed for $3,100,000 and sold for $2,881,889.

8700 Gulf Blvd.

This 2/3 home, built in 1956, has 1,811 square feet. It listed for $1,425,000 and sold for $1,290,000.

4215 Miller Dr.

This 3/2 home, built in 1959, has 1,359 square feet. It listed for $1,125,000 and sold for $1,100,000.

3208 Maritana Dr. E.

This 3/2 home, built in 1960, has 1,200 square feet. It listed for $649,900 and sold for $630,000.

4300 Poinsettia Dr.

This 3/3 home, built in 1957, has 1,761 square feet. It listed for $620,000 and sold for $600,000.

330 82nd Ave.

This 2/1 home, built in 1952, has 1,100 square feet. It listed for $599,900 and sold for $597,500.

140 51st Ave. W., #303

This 1988 condo has one bedroom, two baths, and 700 square feet. It listed for $479,000 and sold for $450,000.

5555 Guld Blvd., #117

This 2/2 condo, built in 1969, has 1,350 square feet. It listed for $450,000 and sold for $415,000.

6161 Gulf Winds Dr., #247

This 2/1 condo, built in 1966, has 720 square feet. It listed for $280,000 and sold for $269,900.

Treasure Island Real Estate

10206 4th St. E.

This 3/3.5 home, built in 2005, has 3,298 square feet. It listed for $1,349,900 and sold for $1,350,000.

11799 1st St. E.

This 3/3 townhouse, built in 2021, has 2,194 square feet. It listed for $1,679,900 and sold for $1,254,175.

10246 Paradise Blvd.

This 3/3 home, built in 1958, has 2,390 square feet. It listed for $1,195,000 and sold for $1,125,000.

300 Capri Blvd., #4

This 3/3 townhouse, built in 2008, has 2,738 square feet. It listed for $1,045,000 and sold for $950,000.

705 126th Ave.

This 3/2 home, built in 1980, has 2,020 square feet. It listed for $799,000 and sold for $784,000.

12055 3rd St. E., #202

This 2/1.5 condo, built in 1991, has 1,060 square feet. It listed for $649,000 and sold for $585,000.

8465 W. Gulf Blvd., #51

This 1974 condo has one bedroom, one bath, and 480 square feet. It listed for $410,500 and sold for $405,000.

11605 Gulf Blvd., #205

This 1/1.5 condo, built in 2008, has 790 square feet. It listed for $399,900 and sold for $355,000.

8465 W. Gulf Blvd., #56

This 1974 condo has one bedroom, one bath, and 480 square feet. It listed for $395,000 and sold for $383,000.

