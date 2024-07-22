Pinellas Beaches Real Estate July 15-19

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

4661 Mirabella Court

This 4/4 home, built in 1995, has 2,275 square feet. It listed for $1.195 million and sold for $1,412,500.

9495 Blind Pass Road, #1204

This 2/2 condo, built in 1979, has 1,175 square feet. It listed for $675,000 and sold for $650,000.

600 71st Ave., #4

This 1/1 condo, built in 1970, has 566 square feet. It listed for $369,000 and sold for $335,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

12450 6th St. E.

This 3/2 home, built in 1962, has 1,931 square feet. It listed for $1.25 million and sold for $1.155 million.

11385 6th St. E.

This 3/3 home, built in 1957, has 1,921 square feet. It listed and sold for $1.175 million.

215 85th Ave., #3

This 3/3 townhouse, built in 1982, has 1,820 square feet. It listed for $985,000 and sold for $995,000.

220 126th Ave. #3

This 3/3 condo, built in 1961, has 1,481 square feet. It listed and sold for $850,000.

7435 Bayshore Dr., #206

This 2/2 condo, built in 1987, has 1,115 square feet. It listed for $775,000 and sold for $750,000.

10315 Gulf Blvd., #101

This 2/2 condo, built in 2007, has 1,130 square feet. It listed for $630,000 and sold for $607,000.

11701 1st St. E., #1

This 2/2 condo, built in 1972, has 795 square feet. It listed for $455,000 and sold for $420,000.

532 Plaza Seville Ct., #58

This 2/2 condo, built in 1969, has 1,145 square feet. It listed for $450,000 and sold for $420,000

10355 Paradise Blvd., #909

This 1/1 condo, built in 1963, has 870 square feet. It listed for $344,000 and sold for $320,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

359 Medallion Blvd., #B

This three-bed, two-bath condo, built in 1973, has 1,260 square feet. It listed for $789,000 and sold for $762,000

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

