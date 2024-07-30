Pinellas Beaches Real Estate July 22-25

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

2983 W. Vina Del Mar Blvd.

This 3/2 condo, built in 1971, has 1,590 square feet. It listed for $850,000 and sold for $800,000.

434 79th Ave.

This 3/1 home, built in 1950, has 1,001 square feet. It listed and sold for $519,000.

413 84th Ave.

This 2/2 home, built in 1956, has 1,151 square feet. It listed for $469,900 and sold for $445,000.

7050 Sunset Way, #19

This 2/1 condo, built in 1969, has 830 square feet. It listed for $379,000 and sold for $365,000.

Treasure Island

10122 Yacht Club Dr.

This 4/2 home, built in 1957, has 2,523 square feet. It listed for $1.795 million and sold for $1.69 million.

380 115th Ave.

This 4/2 home, built in 1963, has 1,927 square feet. It listed for $1.25 million and sold for $1.15 million.

107 127th Ave. #B

This 4/3.5 condo, built in 1981, has 2,300 square feet. It listed and sold for $1.05 million.

8205 W. Gulf Blvd.

This 3/2 home, built in 1987, has 1,232 square feet. It listed for $839,000 and sold for $795,000.

7467 Bayshore Dr., #403

This 2/2 condo, built in 1986, has 1,120 square feet. It listed for $749,500 and sold for $737,000.

7650 Bayshore Dr., #303

This 1/1.5 condo, built in 1980, has 1,015 square feet. It listed for $599,990 and sold for $572,500.

Madeira Beach

556 Lillian Dr.

This 1983 home has four beds, two full baths, and three half baths, and 2,666 square feet. It listed for $1.649 million and sold for $1.5 million.

13109 Boca Ciega Ave.

This 2/2 home, built in 1954, has 1,218 square feet. It listed for $950,000 and sold for $935,000.

14950 Gulf Blvd., #807

This 2/2 condo, built in 1980, has 1,225 square feet. It listed for $875,000 and sold for $775,000.

