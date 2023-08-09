Pinellas Beaches Real Estate July 28-August 3

Madeira Beach Real Estate July 28-August 3

155 Medallion Blvd., #G

This 1/1 condo, built in 1973, has 430 square feet. It listed and sold for $359,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how you can recycle, when you should water your lawn, and other things new arrivals need to know.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate

130 N. Tessier Dr.

This 3/2 home, built in 1960, has 1,835 square feet. It listed for $1,075,000 and sold for $985,000.

9495 Blind Pass Road, #203

This 2/2 home, built in 1979, has 1,270 square feet. It listed for $649,900 and sold for $649,000.

6000 2nd St. E., #15

This 1/1 condo, built in 1965, has 705 square feet. It listed for $279,500 and sold for $274,500.

Treasure Island Real Estate

25 Dolphin Dr.

This 3/3.5 home, built in 1955, has 2,875 square feet. It listed for $2,500,000 and sold for $2,470,000.

11605 Guld Blvd., #601

This 3/3 townhouse, built in 2008, has 1,828 square feet. It listed and sold for $1,080,000.

10213 3rd St. E.

This 3/2 home, built in 1956, has 1,663 square feet. It listed for $879,000 and sold for $857,000.

554 Plaza Seville Court, #103

This 2/1 condo, built in 1969, has 1,010 square feet. It listed for $399,000 and sold for $375,000.

8200 Bayshore Dr., #4

This 1964 condo has one bedroom, one bath, and 490 square feet. It listed for $349,900 and sold for $320,000.

