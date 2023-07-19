Pinellas Beaches Real Estate July 7-13

Madeira Beach Real Estate July 7-13
836 Bay Point Dr.
This five-bedroom, five-bath home, built in 1953, has 4,100 square feet. It listed for $3,900,000 and sold for $3,825,000.
849 Bay Point Dr.
This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, built in 2010, has 3,030 square feet. It listed for $1,170,000 and sold for $1,106,000.
707 Pruitt Dr.
This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1959, has 1,317 square feet. It listed for $825,000 and sold for $785,000.
230 146th Ave. E.
This one-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1960, has 682 square feet. It listed for $445,000 and sold for $417,500.
More Info for New Homeowners
New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.
Treasure Island Real Estate
10206 4th St. E.
This three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, built in 2005, has 3,298 square feet. It listed for $1,349,900 and sold for $1,350,000.
10315 Gulf Blvd., #407
This two-bedroom, two-bath townhouse, built in 2007, has 930 square feet. It listed for $669,000 and sold for $645,000.
More Info for New Homeowners
New to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.
