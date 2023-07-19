Pinellas Beaches Real Estate July 7-13

Madeira Beach Real Estate July 7-13

836 Bay Point Dr.

This five-bedroom, five-bath home, built in 1953, has 4,100 square feet. It listed for $3,900,000 and sold for $3,825,000.

849 Bay Point Dr.

This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, built in 2010, has 3,030 square feet. It listed for $1,170,000 and sold for $1,106,000.

707 Pruitt Dr.

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1959, has 1,317 square feet. It listed for $825,000 and sold for $785,000.

230 146th Ave. E.

This one-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1960, has 682 square feet. It listed for $445,000 and sold for $417,500.

Treasure Island Real Estate

10206 4th St. E.

This three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, built in 2005, has 3,298 square feet. It listed for $1,349,900 and sold for $1,350,000.

10315 Gulf Blvd., #407

This two-bedroom, two-bath townhouse, built in 2007, has 930 square feet. It listed for $669,000 and sold for $645,000.

