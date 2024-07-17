Pinellas Beaches Real Estate July 8-12

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

2806 Pass A Grille Way

This 4/3 home, built in 1949, has 1,750 square feet. It listed for $1.799 million and sold for $1.725 million.

6500 Sunset Way, #517

This 3/2.5 condo, built in 1983, has 2,240 square feet. It listed for $1.425 million and sold for $1.325 million.

5396 Gulf Blvd., #608

This 2/2 condo, built in 1973, has 1,275 square feet. It listed for $840,000 and sold for $800,000.

987 Boca Ciega Isle Dr.

This 2/2 home, built in 1957, has 1,218 square feet. It listed for $599,900 and sold for $565,000.

400 64th Ave., #PHB

This 2/2 condo, built in 1974, has 1,131 square feet. It listed for $585,000 and sold for $560,000.

5555 Gulf Blvd., #107

This 2/2 condo, built in 1969, has 1,350 square feet. It listed for $399,000 and sold for $389,500.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

11600 Fifth St. E.

This 3/2 home, built in 1969, has 2,230 square feet. It listed for $2 million and sold for $1.9 million.

7600 Bayshore Dr., #904

This 2/2 condo, built in 1980, has 1,510 square feet. It listed for $1.085 million and sold for $1.05 million.

1 Key Capri, #405W

This 2/2 condo, built in 1976, has 1,175 square feet. It listed for $389,900 and sold for $350,000.

450 Treasure Island Causeway, #204

This 2/2 condo, built in 1974, has 1,308 square feet. It listed for $319,000 and sold for $300,000.

283 104th Ave., #102

This 1/1 condo, built in 1968, has 580 square feet. It listed for $268,000 and sold for $250,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

537 Lillian Dr.

This three-bed, two-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1960, has 2,555 square feet. It listed for $1.45 million and sold for $1.35 million.

13240 Second St. E.

This three-bed, two-bath home, built in 2023, has 1,300 square feet. It listed for $888,000 and sold for $850,000.

11260 Kapok Grand Circle

This two-bed, two-and-a-half-bath townhouse, built in 2000, has 1,524 square feet. It listed for $399,000 and sold for $378,500.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

