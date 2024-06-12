Pinellas Beaches Real Estate June 1-7

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach and Treasure Island.

St. Pete Beach

151 Punta Vista Dr.

This 3/2.5 home, built in 1990, has 1,908 square feet. It listed for $1.95 million and sold for $1.9 million.

109 12th Ave.

This 3/2 home, built in 1923, has 1,307 square feet. It listed for $1.5 million and sold for $1.41 million.

5901 Bali Way N.

This 4/2 home, built in 1961, has 2,398 square feet. It listed for $899,999 and sold for $870,000.

7000 Beach Plaza, #606

This 1/1 condo, built in 1958, has 1,004 square feet. It listed and sold for $585,000.

5500 Gulf Blvd., #7244

This 1/1 unit, built in 1990, has 300 square feet. It listed for $380,000 and sold for $320,000.

Treasure Island

10135 Yacht Club Dr.

This 2/2 home, built in 1957, has 1,540 square feet. It listed and sold for $985,000.

450 Treasure Island Causeway, #512

This 2/2 condo, built in 1974, has 1,308 square feet. It listed for $515,000 and sold for $487,000.

11700 Capri Circle S., #4

This 2/2 condo, built in 1972, has 1,115 square feet. It listed for $375,000 and sold for $360,000.

