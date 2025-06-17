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Pinellas Beaches Real Estate June 10-16

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

231 21st Ave.

This 3/4 home, built in 1963, has 3,655 square feet. It listed $2.7 million and sold for $2.3 million.

3111 E. Vina Del Mar Blvd.

This 3/3 home, built in 1972, has 2,376 square feet. It listed for $1.85 million and sold for $$1,591,325.

2593 W. Vina Del Mar Blvd.

This 3/2 home, built in 1959, has 1,586 square feet. It listed for $825,000 and sold for $750,000.

75 Lido Dr.

This 4/2.5 home, built in 1955, has 1,857 square feet. It listed for $750,000 and sold for $700,000.

9415 Blind Pass Road, #1103

This 2/2 condo, built in 1977, has 1,160 square feet. It listed for $435,000 and sold for $425,000.

7105 Blind Pass Road

This 3/2 home, built in 1950, has 1,380 square feet. It listed for $400,000 and sold for $355,000.

9425 Blind Pass Road, #506

This 2/2 condo, built in 1978, has 1,175 square feet. It listed for $399,500 and sold for $390,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

795 116th Ave.

This 3/2 home, built in 1968, has 1,856 square feet. It listed for $949,000 and sold for $875,000.

8675 W. Gulf Blvd.

This 2/2.5 home, built in 1979, has 1,680 square feet. It listed for $875,000 and sold for $865,000.

141 94th Ave.

This 2/1 home, built in 1975, has 1,012 square feet. It listed for $399,000 and sold for $339,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

602 Flamingo Dr.

This 2/2 home, built in 1965, has 2,116 square feet. It listed for $929,000 and sold for $900,000.

13388 1st St. E.

This 2/2 triplex, built in 1959, has 1,572 square feet. It listed for $435,000 and sold for $410,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for June 6-12.

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