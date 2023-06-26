Pinellas Beaches Real Estate June 16-22

Madeira Beach Real Estate June June 16-22

145 147th Ave. E.

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1951, has 921 square feet. It listed for $695,000 and sold for $625,000.

12924 Gulf Blvd., #311

This 1979 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,005 square feet. It listed for $690,000 and sold for $675,000.

14251 Gulf Blvd., #1

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1958, has 393 square feet. It listed for $298,000 and sold for $300,000.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate

6950 Beach Plaza, #202

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1988, has 875 square feet. It listed and sold for $690,000.

186 45th Ave.

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1956, has 1,454 square feet. It listed for $649,900 and sold for $620,000.

420 64th Ave., #608

This one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath condo, built in 1974, has 843 square feet. It listed for $299,000 and sold for $275,000.

Treasure Island Real Estate

12405 3rd St. E., #307

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1971, has 1,045 square feet. It listed for $474,900 and sold for $450,000.

10399 Paradise Blvd., #102

This 1985 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,080 square feet. It listed for $385,000 and sold for $365,000.

450 Treasure Island Causeway, #203

This one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath condo, built in 1974, has 885 square feet. It listed for $260,000 and sold for $252,000.

