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Pinellas Beaches Real Estate June 16-23

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

231 21st Ave.

This 3/4 home, built in 1963, has 3,655 square feet. It listed $2.7 million and sold for $2.3 million.

2171 E. Vina Del Mar Blvd.

This 3/3 home, built in 1958, has 2,633 square feet. It listed for $2.5 million and sold for $2.075 million.

3111 E. Vina Del Mar Blvd.

This 3/3 home, built in 1972, has 2,376 square feet. It listed for $1.85 million and sold for $$1,591,325.

2593 W. Vina Del Mar Blvd.

This 3/2 home, built in 1959, has 1,586 square feet. It listed for $825,000 and sold for $750,000.

9495 Blind Pass Road, #307

This 2/2 condo, built in 1979, has 1,175 square feet. It listed for $619,000 and sold for $605,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you recently moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall. There you’ll find the 411 on trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other things you need to know for beach life!

Treasure Island

8750 Harrell Ave.

This 3/4 home, built in 2020, has 2,745 square feet. It listed for $2.989 million and sold for $2.78 million.

11721 1st St. E.

This 3/3 townhouse, built in 2019, has 2,388 square feet. It listed for $1.449 million and sold for $675,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

Are you new to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, how to recycle, when you can water your lawn, and other vital info for new arrivals.

Madeira Beach

14700 Gulf Blvd., #405

This 2/2 condo, built in 1981, has 1,525 square feet. It listed for $950,000 and sold for $860,000.

844 Bay Point Dr.

This 2/2 home, built in 1952, has 1,079 square feet. It listed for $925,000 and sold for $925,100.

14845 N. Bayshore Dr.

This 3/2 home, built in 1950, has 1,351 square feet. It listed for $549,000 and sold for $525,000.

13235 Gulf Blvd., #502

This 2/2 unit, built in 2006, has 734 square feet. It listed for $529,000 and sold for $515,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Here’s more real estate sales on Pinellas beaches.

Curious about Gulfport? Here are the real estate sales for June 16-20.

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