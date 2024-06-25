Pinellas Beaches Real Estate June 17-21

Here’s what sold on St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, and Madeira Beach.

St. Pete Beach

7017 Boca Ciega Dr.

This 4/3.5 home, built in 2021, has 2,812 square feet. It listed for $2.985 million and sold for $2.6 million.

411 55th Ave.

This 4/3.5 home, built in 1957, has 2,882 square feet. It listed for $2 million and sold for $1.895 million.

630 59th Ave.

This 3/2 home, built in 1961, has 2,271 square feet. It listed for $1.29 million and sold for $1.22 million.

206 Lido Dr.

This 3/2 home, built in 1956, has 1,406 square feet. It listed for $950,000 and sold for $915,000.

9525 Blind Pass Road, #1004

This 2/2 condo, built in 1980, has 1,175 square feet. It listed for $725,000 and sold for $715,000.

8921 Blind Pass Road, #145

This 1/1 condo, built in 1973, has 470 square feet. It listed for $225,000 and sold for $200,000.

Treasure Island

12355 6th St. E.

This 4/4.5 condo, built in 1960, has 4,778 square feet. It listed for $2.949 million and sold for $2.7 million.

12000 Gulf Blvd., #501-N

This 2/2 unit, built in 2006, has 870 square feet. It listed for $755,000 and sold for $745,000.

9815 Harrell Ave., #205

This 2/2 condo, built in 1981, has 1,240 square feet. It listed for $562,000 and sold for $525,000.

10355 Paradise Blvd., #606

This 1/1 condo, built in 1963, has 870 square feet. It listed for $349,000 and sold for $335,000.

Madeira Beach

650 Normandy Road

This 3/2 home, built in 1951, has 1,660 square feet. It listed and sold for $1,279,999.

575 Lillian Dr.

This 3/2.5 home, built in 1962, has 1,601 square feet. It listed for $925,000 and sold for $890,000.

506 Crystal Dr.

This 2/2 home, built in 1958, has 1,121 square feet. It listed for $799,000 and sold for $750,000.

13000 Gulf Lane, #307

This 2/1.5 condo, built in 1975, has 940 square feet. It listed for $725,000 and sold for $670,000.

