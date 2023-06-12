Pinellas Beaches Real Estate June 2-8

Madeira Beach Real Estate June 2-8

13700 Gulf Blvd., #301

This three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath condo, built in 2018, has 2,502 square feet. It listed for $1,895,000 and sold for $1,750,000.

15316 Gulf Blvd., #901

This three-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1978, has 1,625 square feet. It listed for $1,490,000 and sold for $1,475,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate

5301 Gulf Blvd., #A303

This three-bedroom, three-bath condo, built in 2006, has 2,380 square feet. It listed and sold for $1,300,000.

7100 Sunset Way, #1012

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1977, has 1,400 square feet. It listed for $1,295,000 and sold for $1,195,000.

7100 Sunset Way, #606

This 1977 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,180 square feet. It listed and sold for $900,600.

7100 Sunset Way, #1110

This 1977 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,180 square feet. It listed for $885,000 and sold for $855,000.

5445 Gulf Blvd., #PH1

This two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath condo, built in 1995, has 1,220 square feet. It listed for $849,000 and sold for $860,000.

8001 Sailboat Key Blvd. S., #105

This 1990 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,265 square feet. It listed and sold for $750,000.

9525 Blind Pass Road, #507

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1980, has 1,175 square feet. It listed and sold for $650,000.

8931 Blind Pass Road, #252

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1973, has 580 square feet. It listed for $285,000 and sold for $275,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

If you moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to city hall to get the 411 on water, trash, recycling, and all the things you need to know about living on the beach.

Treasure Island Real Estate

111 91st Ave.

This four-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 2005, has 2,111 square feet. It listed for $1,499,000 and sold for $1,390,000.

11285 6th St. E.

This three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1956, has 1,737 square feet. It listed for $1,325,000 and sold for $1,275,000.

11770 5th St. E.

This three-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1968, has 1,789 square feet. It listed for $1,295,000 and sold for $1,275,000.

12525 3rd St. E.

This three-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1981, has 1,940 square feet. It listed for $830,000 and sold for $783,000.

More Info for New Homeowners

New to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

